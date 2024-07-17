ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
7100 visitors online
News Photo War
6 190 6

Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 562,510 people (+1,110 per day), 8,238 tanks, 15,411 artillery systems, 15,871 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Defence Forces have eliminated 562,510 Russian invaders.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 17.07.24 are approximately:

personnel - about 562510 (+1110) people,

tanks - 8238 (+11) units,

armored combat vehicles - 15871 (+9) units,

artillery systems - 15411 (+43) units,

MLRS - 1120 (+1) units,

air defense systems - 893 (+1) units,

aircraft - 361 (+0) units,

helicopters - 326 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational and tactical level - 12224 (+31),

cruise missiles - 2398 (+0),

ships/boats - 28 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

motor vehicles and tankers - 20741 (+61) units,

special equipment - 2586 (+9)

See also Censor.NET: Ukrainian FPV drone captures burnt bodies of occupants and destroyed enemy golf carts. VIDEO

втрати військ РФ в Україні

"The data is being updated," the General Staff added.

Author: 

Russian Army (9505) Armed Forces HQ (4212) liquidation (2536) elimination (5392)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 