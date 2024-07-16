Enemy intensified activity in Kurakhove direction, fighting in all frontline areas in East - General Staff

Russian invaders continue to assault the positions of Ukrainian defenders. Instead, the Ukrainian Defence Forces are disrupting the enemy's insidious plans, causing significant losses in manpower and equipment.

As noted, a total of 65 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day.

Strikes on the territory of Ukraine

Today, the enemy fired an X-59 missile at the town of Holinka in Chernihiv region.

At the same time, from the Russian cities of Belgorod and Shebekino, the Russians launched 12 air strikes using 25 GABs. They targeted the areas of the Ukrainian settlements of Lyptsi, Vovchansk, Veterynarne, Starytsa and Vovchanski Khutory in Kharkiv region.

Situation in the Kharkiv region

In addition, according to the General Staff, in the Kharkiv direction, Russians attacked the defensive lines of our units four times near Vovchansk and Hlyboke.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy carried out eight assault operations near Stepova Novoselivka, Pishchane, Synkivka, Berestove and Andriivka. Six battles ended, two more are ongoing.

The situation in the East

According to the General Staff, the invading army attacked five times in the Lyman direction near Nevske and Makiivka. Ukrainian defenders repelled four attacks, and another is ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy attacked seven times in the areas of Verkhnokamianske, Pereizne and Pivnichne. Our troops repelled six attacks and another firefight is ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the invaders carried out five assault operations. The defence forces stopped two Russian attacks near Opytne and Chasiv Yar, three more attacks are ongoing in the area of Klishchiivka, the statement said.

In the Toretsk direction, as noted, the enemy attacked six times near Pivnichne, Toretsk and New York. Four battles ended without success for the occupiers, and two more are ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have made the largest number of attempts to push our defenders from their positions in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Kalynove, Vozdvyzhenka, Progress, Novoselivka Persha and Umanske. The defence forces are holding back the enemy's offensive and have repelled nine attacks, five firefights are still ongoing. The enemy's losses are being clarified,’ the General Staff added.

In the Kurakhove direction, the enemy became more active, attacking 12 times near Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka and Paraskoviivka. Eight battles are over, four are ongoing.

The situation in the South

In the Vremivka direction, the occupiers attacked our troops' positions near Vodiane twice. As a result of the clashes, the Russians failed.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy tried to break through the Ukrainian defences near Mala Tokmachka and Novoandriivka but failed.

It is worth noting that the situation on other frontlines has not changed significantly.