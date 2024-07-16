Fines for failure to update data and seizure of property: Explanation from General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine. VIDEO

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine answered the most popular questions about updating military records.

This was reported by a representative of the Central Legal Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant Colonel of Justice Iryna Harbuz, Censor.NET reports.

Sanctions for those who fail to update data

In accordance with the changes adopted in May 2024, all persons liable for military service, reservists and conscripts must update their military registration data by 16 July 2024. This can be done through the TCR and SSs, ASCs or in the Reserve+ application. Citizens who fail to update their military registration data may be held administratively liable.

Will everyone automatically be fined for late data updates?

Fines will not be issued automatically, as the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offences provides for the imposition of a fine within three months from the date of detection of the offence, but not more than one year from the date of commission of such an offence.

Who will issue the fine, how many fines can a person receive for one offense - late data update?

One fine is imposed per violation. The authority to bring to administrative liability for failure to update military registration data has been vested in the TCR and SS. Namely, an authorised person of the TCR and SS will draw up administrative reports, collect case materials and submit them for consideration to the head of the TCR and SS, who will decide whether to bring a person to administrative responsibility.

The procedure for appealing fines in court. Can another fine be issued for failure to update data while appealing a fine in court?

All citizens who disagree with the imposed penalty have the right to appeal to the court against the decision to bring them to administrative liability. This must be done within ten days from the date of the decision to bring to justice. During the proceedings in court, a person cannot be brought to liability again for failure to update military registration data.

The amount of the fine

The amount of the fine is set out in Article 210 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offences. A fine of UAH 17,000 is imposed for the first administrative offence, and UAH 25,500 for repeated offences within a year.

Is the seizure of accounts, seizure of property provided for by law?

If a citizen fails to pay the fine, the case may be referred to the state executive service. In this case, the debtor's property or accounts may be seized.

Will there be a fine if I updated my contact details but did not pass the MMC?

Updating military registration data does not automatically mean the need to undergo a military medical examination. Individuals will be sent separate summonses to undergo a military medical examination.

How can persons liable for military service abroad update their data?

Persons liable for military service who are abroad can update their data through the Reserve+ application or by contacting consular offices.

Will Ukrposhta send out subpoenas?

In accordance with the adopted amendments to the legislation, after 16 July, it will be possible to send summonses by Ukrposhta. Summonses will be sent to the addresses indicated when updating military registration data.

What will change after 16 July for those who have updated their data and those who have not?

Citizens who have updated their military registration data by 16 July may receive summonses to attend a military medical commission. Citizens who failed to update their military registration data may be subject to fines and temporary restrictions on the right to use vehicles.

