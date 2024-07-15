Mobilisation in Ukraine is going according to plan - Zelenskyy

The mobilisation is going according to the military's plan, but there are not enough training sites in Ukraine to prepare the mobilised.

This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a press conference today, Censor.NET reports.

He was asked how he assesses the progress of mobilisation in Ukraine after two months since the new mobilisation law came into force.

The military say that everything is going according to their plan. As for training grounds, there are not enough of them. As for whether they can be expanded, they are already being expanded. As for whether it is possible to expand the base abroad, yes," Zelenskyy said.

The Head of State added that the expansion of training bases abroad was one of the provisions of the bilateral agreement on security cooperation with Poland.

