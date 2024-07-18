Ruscists hit civilian car with FPV drone in Sumy region: 1 person was injured. PHOTO

One person was injured in a Russian FPV drone attack on a civilian car in Sumy region. Over the course of 17 July, 140 hostile attacks were recorded in Sumy region.

This was reported by the police of the Sumy region, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that over the past day, Russian troops opened fire on the territory of the Sumy region using various types of weapons.

"One person was wounded as a result of an FPV drone attack on a civilian car. In addition, the shelling damaged 2 private houses, a farm building, an outbuilding, and the garage of the forestry also caught fire," the statement said.

