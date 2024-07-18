SSU seizes assets worth over UAH 1bn of former MP Yankovsky, who was Yanukovych’s confidant. PHOTOS

The Security Service of Ukraine seized assets of former MP Mykola Yankovsky worth over UAH 1 billion.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press service.

In total, assets worth over UAH 1 billion were seized. These include bank accounts and 4 apartments in Kyiv, a house and land near the capital, as well as 7 premium cars, including a Maybach.

"The defendant was a confidant of fugitive President Viktor Yanukovych and a member of the banned Party of Regions. According to the case, before the outbreak of a full-scale war, the former MP went abroad and organised the wholesale production of medicines for illegal armed groups of the DNR terrorist organisation.

First of all, these are painkillers for the first aid kits of ruscists and military hospitals of the self-proclaimed republics. The former MP used a pharmaceutical company controlled by him in the temporarily occupied Horlivka, Donetsk region, to produce the medicines. After opening accounts in the "republican bank of the DNR", the defendant's company annually paid taxes to the budget of the DNR terrorist organisation, which were subsequently used to finance illegal armed groups," the statement said.

The SBU served suspicion notices to the persons involved in the criminal proceedings under Part 3 Article 258-5 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (financing of terrorism committed by an organised group of persons).

The investigation is ongoing to establish all the circumstances of the crime and bring the perpetrators to justice.

This refers to Mykola Yankovsky, who was a member of the Verkhovna Rada of several convocations, including the 5th and 6th, from the "Party of Regions".

