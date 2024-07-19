Occupants attack central part of Chuhuiv, 9 wounded, including a 14-year-old boy (updated). PHOTOS

On the morning of 19 July, Russian invaders launched a powerful attack on the city of Chuhuiv.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military District Administration, Oleh Syniehubov.

There is damage to residential buildings, commercial facilities, the social sphere and other civilian infrastructure.

"At the moment, there are 7 wounded, including a 14-year-old boy. All of them are in moderate and light condition. The boy's condition is stable. Liquidation of the consequences is ongoing," noted Syniehubov.

Later, Syniehubov said that the occupiers attacked the city around 4 am. They hit a residential area in the central part.

All seven victims were hospitalised with shrapnel wounds, their lives are not in danger.

"The first hit was near the house. Nine cars burned down. The glazing of the windows of a 9-storey and 5-storey building, the roof and window glazing of a 2-storey residential building, two shops were damaged.

The second hit damaged administrative buildings, the glazing of an unfinished five-storey building, and a private house," Sinehubov said.

As of 8:09 a.m., it was reported that the number of wounded had increased to nine.














