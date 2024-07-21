ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
5226 visitors online
News Photo
6 746 30

Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 566,710 people (+1,100 per day), 8,266 tanks, 15,586 artillery systems, 15,963 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Defence Forces have eliminated 566,710 Russian invaders.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 21.07.24 are approximately:

personnel - about 566710 (+1100) people,

tanks - 8266 (+9) units,

armored combat vehicles - 15963 (+46) units,

artillery systems - 15586 (+44) units,

MLRS - 1121 (+0) units,

air defense systems - 896 (+1) units,

aircraft - 362 (+0) units,

helicopters - 326 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational and tactical level - 12402 (+52),

cruise missiles - 2401 (+0),

ships/boats - 28 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

motor vehicles and tankers - 21036 (+68) units,

special equipment - 2616 (+9)

See also Censor.NET: Soldiers of 47th Separate Mechanised Brigade eliminate an occupier hiding in the ruins of house in the Pokrovske sector. VIDEO

втрати військ РФ в Україні

"The data is being updated," the General Staff added.

Author: 

Russian Army (8948) Armed Forces HQ (4012) liquidation (2350) elimination (4978)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 