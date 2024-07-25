Well-known local activist, Mykhailo Tonkonohyi, was killed in Dnipro. Police have already detained suspects. PHOTOS

In Dnipro, law enforcement officers detained two men on suspicion of murdering 32-year-old activist and head of the local trade union of road transport workers Mykhailo Tonkonohyi. The suspects face 10 to 15 years in prison or life imprisonment.

This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Dnipropetrovsk region, Censor.NET reports.

On Tuesday, 23 July, the police received a report that a 32-year-old man had gone missing after leaving home in a Škoda Octavia. The next day, 24 July, law enforcement officers found that the man had been the victim of a crime. His body with gunshot wounds was found in a forest belt near one of Dnipro's garden associations.

What is known about the crime?

According to the investigation, on 22 July, the defendants agreed to meet with the victim. A conflict arose between them, as a result of which two men shot the activist six times.

After that, the suspects threw the weapon into a pond, buried the body in a forest belt, and drove the victim's car to a pre-rented garage.

Law enforcers detained two suspects - a 39-year-old resident of Slobozhanske village and a 23-year-old resident of Dnipro.

What penalties do suspects face?

The two detainees were served with a notice of suspicion under Article 115(2)(12) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - premeditated murder committed by a group of persons. They face 10 to 15 years in prison or life imprisonment.

The investigation is ongoing to establish all the circumstances and motives of the crime.

What is known about Mykhailo Tonkonohyi?

According to Suspilne, Mykhailo Tonkonohyi was the head of the Dnipro Motor Carriers Trade Union, an activist, volunteer, and co-organiser of events to honour the fallen cyborgs, defenders of the Donetsk airport.

