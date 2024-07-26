2 civilians killed in Donetsk region, 4 more injured in past day. PHOTO
Russian invaders fired 22 times at localities in Donetsk region yesterday.
Pokrovskyi district
Yesterday, Russians shelled Illinka, Romanivka and Yelyzavetivka of the Maryinka community with artillery. An industrial area in Kurakhove came under hostile fire. In the Hrodivka community, Russians dropped anti-aircraft guns on Ivanivka and Vesele.
Kramatorsk district
Two houses were destroyed and three damaged in Zarichne of the Liman community, and two houses were damaged in Yampol. An industrial area was shelled in Kramatorsk. In Kostiantynivka, 5 multi-storey buildings, an administrative building and an infrastructure facility were damaged. In Illinivska community, 9 objects were damaged.
Bakhmut district
In Chasovoyarsk community, 5 private houses and 2 multi-storey buildings were damaged. In Toretsk, 1 person died and 1 was injured, 2 houses were damaged. In Siversk, a multi-storey building was destroyed and 2 private houses were damaged.
