Ruscists carry out airstrike on residential sector of Kostiantynivka: one person is injured, destructions are caused. PHOTOS

Russian occupants attacked the residential sector of Konstiantynivka, Donetsk region. The air strike damaged private houses and a multi-storey building.

This was reported by the SES, Censor.NET reports.

"As a result of the bombing, a fire broke out in a private residential building and in an open area. The rescuers extinguished the fire on the destroyed building structures of the house and a car with a total area of 124 square metres, and put out a dry grass fire on an area of 150 square metres," the statement said.

It is noted that one person was injured in the air strike.

In addition, 12 private houses, a multi-storey building, 2 shops and 3 infrastructure facilities were damaged.

See more: Day in Donetsk region: 19 people were injured, Ruscists shelled three districts of region. PHOTOS











