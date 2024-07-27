In morning, FPV drones hit village of Ivashky, during day Russian troops released 24 KABs in Kharkiv region. PHOTOS

During the day, 24 enemy UAVs, 4 UAVs, and 1 Kh-38 missile were launched at the territory of the Kharkiv region. On the morning of 27 July, the occupiers attacked the village of Ivashky with three FPV drones.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Synehubov.

Two private houses, a car, and outbuildings were damaged in the village of Ivashky.

On 26 July, Russians attacked several settlements in the Kupiansk and Izium districts.

As a result of an FPV drone hit between two petrol stations in Kupyansk, grass burned over an area of 15 square meters. In the village of Hlushkivka, grass burned over an area of 2.5 hectares as a result of shelling. The grass was also burning in the village of Kozacha Lopan and outside the village of Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi.

In Bohuslavka, a JCB loader was damaged due to a Lancet attack UAV attack.

Read also on Censor.NET: Occupants attacked 10 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region, three people were wounded







