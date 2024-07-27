Occupiers are transferring reserves from Zaporizhzhia region to Toretsk and Chasiv Yar districts - Andriushchenko. PHOTOS

Russia is moving reserves to the area of Toretsk and Chasiv Yar from Zaporizhzhia region. The occupiers have also reduced the training time for manpower.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the adviser to the mayor Petro Andriushchenko.

"The priority of displacement is the Zaporizhzhia region (Rozivka/Poly). Fully formed units continue to enter. However, this week the traffic has slowed down a bit and started to decrease," he said.

At the same time, according to him, the number of "additional" units has increased.

"That is, the Russians are selecting personnel from training bases along the coast of the Mariupol-Berdiansk agglomeration. We are also seeing a reduction in training time to 10-15 days at most. These attack aircraft are moving to the north of Donetsk region," added the mayor's adviser.







Andriushchenko adds that the Russians are frankly not able to replace losses in the current state of mobilization.

"This dynamic, despite attempts to accumulate a 'striking fist' in the Zaporizhzhia region, is failing for the second time and they are forced to move their reserves to the Toretsk and Chasiv Yar areas," he stated.

Andriushchenko also demonstrated a mailing confirming that the Russians do not have time to replenish their losses.

"Recruitment is becoming not only more expensive but also more aggressive. With this trend, we will see a transition from the model of mobilization by hiring for stupid money to mobilization according to the Donetsk scenario in autumn. Everyone and everywhere," Andriushchenko concluded.

