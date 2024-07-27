Consequences of enemy shelling of Kherson region. PHOTOS

Yesterday, the occupants fired at the settlements of the Kherson and Beryslav districts using artillery, tanks, aircraft, and UAVs. Six people were wounded as a result of hostile attacks.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the National Police of Ukraine.

The Russian military is increasingly attacking cars and crowds of people in Kherson and the suburbs with UAVs. The Russians are using FPV drones and those that can carry a variety of munitions against civilians.

In the afternoon, Russian troops attacked people near a shop in the Dniprovsky district of Kherson with a drone. Five local residents were injured in the explosion: a 57-year-old woman and men aged 55, 63, 64, and 66, all of whom sustained blast injuries and shrapnel wounds. The blast also damaged a garage," the statement said.

Artillery shelling damaged a critical infrastructure facility in the Dniprovsky district and a building of an educational institution in the city center.

In the evening, the Russian military dropped explosives from a drone on the territory of a private household in Antonivka. As a result of the strike, a 56-year-old man was injured in his yard, suffering from blast trauma, shrapnel wounds to his shoulder, arm, and leg.

Russian troops launched two guided bombs at the Tiahynka district from the air, with no casualties.

Artillery shelling of Sadove and Novooleksandrivka damaged two residential buildings and caused a fire in the dead wood.

"A 71-year-old resident of Kizomys, who was seriously injured by enemy fire on 15 July, died in hospital," the police said.

Read more on Censor.NET: In the morning, an enemy drone attacked an ambulance, the driver was injured. PHOTO.









