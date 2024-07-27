ENG
Man hit by enemy mine in Kherson region: he is in serious condition. PHOTO

In Beryslav district of the Kherson region, a man was hit by an enemy mine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

As noted, the tragedy occurred near the river in the village of Bobrovyi Kut. A 42-year-old local resident was injured as a result of the detonation of an explosive device.

Поранений на Херсонщині

Condition of the victim

He suffered a traumatic amputation of his foot, shrapnel wounds to his arms and an explosive injury.

The victim was taken to hospital. Doctors assess his condition as serious.

