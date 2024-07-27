Man hit by enemy mine in Kherson region: he is in serious condition. PHOTO

In Beryslav district of the Kherson region, a man was hit by an enemy mine.

As noted, the tragedy occurred near the river in the village of Bobrovyi Kut. A 42-year-old local resident was injured as a result of the detonation of an explosive device.

Condition of the victim

He suffered a traumatic amputation of his foot, shrapnel wounds to his arms and an explosive injury.

The victim was taken to hospital. Doctors assess his condition as serious.