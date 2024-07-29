Explosion at Germany’s largest chemical plant BASF, 14 injured. PHOTO

On Monday, 29 July, an explosion occurred at BASF's largest chemical plant in Ludwigshafen, Germany. A fire broke out after the explosion.

Bild writes about this with reference to the concern's information, Censor.NET reports.

According to media reports, the explosion occurred at around 12:00 local time. Emergency responders were called to the scene, as well as the police and the environmental inspectorate.

It is currently being investigated what caused the explosion. The fire was extinguished after 14:00 local time.

It is reported that 14 employees of the plant were lightly injured. They were provided with the necessary medical care on the spot.

The fire resulted in the release of flue gases into the atmosphere. Rescuers are asking residents of Ludwigshafen and the surrounding areas to close windows and doors as much as possible, and to switch off ventilation and air conditioning.

See also: Massive explosion at chemical plant in China: there are victims. VIDEO