News Photo
Attack of "Shaheds" on Kyiv region: house was on fire due to falling debris. PHOTO

At night, a residential building caught fire in the Kyiv region as a result of the fall of an enemy drone.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the SES.

"The building is partially destroyed. Rescuers have extinguished the fire. No one was killed or injured," the statement said.

Read also: KIAA clarifies that more than 40 drones were destroyed over Kyiv and on its outskirts: no casualties or damage

Наслідки атаки на Київщину

Earlier, Censor.net reported that Russian troops massively attacked Ukraine with Shaheds during the night. Air defense forces were actively working in the Kyiv region.

