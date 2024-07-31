Attack of "Shaheds" on Kyiv region: house was on fire due to falling debris. PHOTO
At night, a residential building caught fire in the Kyiv region as a result of the fall of an enemy drone.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the SES.
"The building is partially destroyed. Rescuers have extinguished the fire. No one was killed or injured," the statement said.
Earlier, Censor.net reported that Russian troops massively attacked Ukraine with Shaheds during the night. Air defense forces were actively working in the Kyiv region.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password