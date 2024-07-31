Day in Donetsk Region: 3 districts hit, 1 person dead and more wounded. PHOTO

Russian troops continue shelling the territory of Donetsk region, causing casualties.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

Pokrovsk district

Katerynivka, Kostyantynivka and Antonivka were shelled in the Marinka community. A house was damaged in Kurakhivka. In Novohrodivka, 4 multi-storey buildings, 8 private houses, 7 garages and 3 cars were damaged. In Hrodivka, 15 private houses, a two-storey building, 4 shops, an administrative building and a cafe were damaged by the shells and artillery.

Kramatorsk district

Three houses were damaged in Lyman. A person was injured in Mykolayivka in Kostyantynivka community, 2 houses and a power line were damaged in Viroliubivka. In Illinka, 4 objects were damaged.

Bakhmut district

In Toretsk, 1 person died and 3 were injured, 2 houses were damaged. In Chasovoyarsk community, 8 private houses, 2 multi-storey buildings and a non-residential building were damaged. In Siversk, 2 houses were damaged.







Earlier, Censor.NET reported that on 29 July, the occupiers attacked Toretsk: 3 people were killed, 3 wounded.