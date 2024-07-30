Enemy has reduced activity of attacks, but maintains pressure with air strikes, artillery and drones - OSGT Tavria

Since the beginning of the day and as of 4:00 p.m., units of the Defense Forces in the area of responsibility of the Tavria operational and strategic group of troops (OSGT) have repelled one enemy attack in the Orikhiv direction towards Zaporizhzhia.

This was reported by the spokesman of the Tavria operational group of troops Dmytro Lykhovii on the air of the national telethon "United News", Censor.NET reports with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"...as of 4 p.m., one enemy attack was repelled in our area of responsibility in the direction of Orikhiv, in the direction of Zaporizhzhia," Lykhovii said.

He noted that "for comparison, there were 7 Russian assaults yesterday, 4 of them also in the Orikhiv direction, and 3 more on the bridgehead on the left bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson region. Therefore, especially compared to yesterday's situation when 149 combat engagements took place along the entire frontline, our section of the frontline can be called the most calm and stable."

Analyzing the situation, the spokesperson of the Tavria OSGT expressed the opinion that "the Russians simply do not have the resources and personnel to conduct active and effective combat operations in many areas simultaneously. That is why there is a relative lull in the area of the Tavria OSGT.

"But at the same time, enemy aircraft, artillery and drones are actively working," noted Lykhovii.

According to him, the enemy launched one missile attack on the area of responsibility of the Tavria OSGT and four air strikes involving seven GABs (in Kherson region). In addition, enemy aviation is supporting Russian offensive attempts in the Orikhiv direction - 54 unguided missiles fell on Zaporizhzhia region. The enemy also used 160 unmanned aerial vehicles over the last day.

"For security reasons, I cannot disclose the number of strikes by our aviation, our unmanned aerial vehicles and our artillery, but believe me, these are quite decent figures," said Lykhovii. According to him, this is evidenced by the number of destroyed enemy vehicles.

Thus, on July 29, two tanks, nine guns, one mortar, 11 vehicles, five operational and tactical drones, four boats and a ZRP-20 mine clearance charge were destroyed or damaged.

Lykhovii also said that since the beginning of the day Ukrainian troops have destroyed one Grad multiple rocket launcher system near Pidlisne in Kherson region and one armored vehicle near Hoholivka in Zaporizhzhia region.

