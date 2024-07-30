Since 2022, command has not changed anything, there are no defence lines, and troops are thrown into counterattack, - Butusov

The government and the command of the Armed Forces should address the issue of building defensive lines with concrete fortifications.

This was stated by the editor-in-chief of Censor.NET Yurii Butusov on Radio NV.

"We have been talking about the lack of defence lines for more than two years. In fact, even before the war, we were talking about it, because no one built them before the invasion. This is still not being done. If you look at the chronicle of the fighting from the direction where the enemy is advancing, you will not see a video of the enemy breaking through some kind of echeloned defence with concrete fortifications. Why aren't they doing this? It's crazy," the journalist stressed.

According to Butusov, he saw some fortifications being built in Donbas.

"They are never occupied by troops. Because it's all a show and a lie. All these strongholds that are being dug are usually dug in an open field. Because it's just convenient. They are not camouflaged, and troops never occupy such fortifications, because the leaders who approve spending billions on such a show never go to the trenches themselves and do not understand that the modern war of drones and precision weapons immediately makes any unmasked positions targets. And no one will survive in those open fields. That's why these concrete boxes that are placed in an open field are not just a disadvantage, that it's a waste of billions, but also a plus for the enemy. Because such intermediate positions are very convenient for enemy assault groups as a temporary line to which they jump," said Censor.NET editor-in-chief, adding that this situation is the same along the entire frontline.

The journalist drew attention to the lack of planning and organisation of the hostilities.

"Nothing has changed since 2022. Volunteers came, they were pointed at a map and told: "Go take up a defence line". And there, people have to do everything for themselves - dig positions, buy electronic warfare devices, drones, vehicles, organise logistics. It seems that we have no military leaders. These are people who just administer, shoot photo shoots and present orders. No planning, no organisation, just chaos," he said.

Butusov noted that the troops are constantly engaged in counter-attacks.

"It's the same picture. A counter-attack. Where are the positions in the city? Why are you not digging in the cities? Why are there no positions in Vovchansk? In Chasiv Yar? Where is the second line of defence? There is a counter-fight everywhere. Why aren't troops sent there in advance to prepare for defence? The leadership does not think about strategic defence. Instead of meeting the enemy in positions that are pre-equipped, well-reconnaissanced and scouted, and destroying those assault groups one by one, we throw brigades at the last minute. Weak troops who have not even had time to deal with this direction. The enemy advancing in these areas is better at navigating the situation than those we throw into the defence," the journalist concluded.