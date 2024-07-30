ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8398 visitors online
News Photo Russian aggression against Ukraine War
880 2

Occupiers attacked Nikopol and Kryvyi Rih with artillery: Houses and power lines damaged. PHOTOS

During the day on 30 July, Russian troops attacked Nikopol and Kryvyi Rih districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the Russians fired almost three dozen artillery shells at Nikopol district. Nikopol, Pokrovsk, and Marhanets communities were under fire.

Read more: 16-year-old girl injured as result of shelling by occupiers of Chornobaiivka

Обстріли Дніпропетровщини 30 липня

As a result of the shelling, 14 private houses and several outbuildings were damaged, and a fire broke out in one of them. The fire was quickly extinguished. A garage and power lines were also damaged.

Обстріли Дніпропетровщини 30 липня

It is also reported that the aggressor shelled Kryvyi Rih with heavy artillery. The information is being clarified.

It is noted that there were no casualties or injuries everywhere.

Обстріли Дніпропетровщини 30 липня
Обстріли Дніпропетровщини 30 липня
Обстріли Дніпропетровщини 30 липня
Обстріли Дніпропетровщини 30 липня
Обстріли Дніпропетровщини 30 липня

Author: 

shoot out (13054) Nikopol (683)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 