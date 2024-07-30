Occupiers attacked Nikopol and Kryvyi Rih with artillery: Houses and power lines damaged. PHOTOS

During the day on 30 July, Russian troops attacked Nikopol and Kryvyi Rih districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the Russians fired almost three dozen artillery shells at Nikopol district. Nikopol, Pokrovsk, and Marhanets communities were under fire.

As a result of the shelling, 14 private houses and several outbuildings were damaged, and a fire broke out in one of them. The fire was quickly extinguished. A garage and power lines were also damaged.

It is also reported that the aggressor shelled Kryvyi Rih with heavy artillery. The information is being clarified.



It is noted that there were no casualties or injuries everywhere.









