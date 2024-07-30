16-year-old girl injured as result of shelling by occupiers of Chornobaiivka

Today, on July 30, Russian troops shelled Chornobaiivka in the Kherson region.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET reports.

"A 16-year-old teenage girl was injured in the Russian shelling of Chornobaiivka.



She suffered explosive and traumatic brain injuries, bruises to the soft tissues of the head, and an acute stress reaction," the report says.

As noted, the victim went to the hospital for medical care on her own and was hospitalized.

Earlier, it was reported that today at about six o'clock in the morning, the occupiers shelled Chornobaiivka, Kherson region, with artillery fire. A 32-year-old man was injured as a result of the enemy attack.