Day in Donetsk region: 4 people dead, 5 injured as result of Russian shelling. PHOTOS

Within the last day, 4 people died and 5 were wounded as a result of Russian shelling.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin.

Pokrovsk district

Occupiers shelled Katerynivka and Maksymilianivka. The Russian Federation dropped an unmanned aerial vehicle on Kurakhove. 1 person died as a result of the shelling of Hrodivka. In Mykolaivka of Novohrodivka community, 2 private houses, a multi-storey building and an administrative building were damaged. In Roza of the Pokrovsk community, a person was wounded, 5 houses were destroyed, and 30 more were damaged.

Watch: An enemy vehicle slides into a ditch and exlodes before a Ukrainian drone attack. VIDEO.

Kramatorsk district

2 non-residential buildings and 3 multi-storey buildings were damaged in Lyman. 9 houses were destroyed in Zarichne. Three houses were damaged in Torske. A house was damaged in Predtechino of the Kostiantynivka community.

Bakhmut district

3 people died and 3 were injured in Toretsk, 5 houses were damaged. In Siversk, a person was wounded and a house was damaged; 2 more houses were damaged in Serebryanka.

During the day, the occupiers fired 13 times at the settlements of the Donetsk region. 306 people, including 34 children, were evacuated from the front line.

Thus, on 29 July, Russians killed 4 residents of the Donetsk region: 3 in Toretsk and 1 in Hrodivka. Another 5 people were injured in the region over the day.

Watch more: Ukrainian defenders destroyed Russian T-72 tank. VIDEO













