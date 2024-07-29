Ukrainian defenders destroyed Russian T-72 tank. VIDEO
The soldiers of the 14th Separate Mechanised Brigade named after Prince Roman the Great, together with the Kharon strike group, destroyed an enemy T-72 tank.
According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the Operatyvnyi ZSU telegram channel.
