ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8799 visitors online
News Video War
18 039 28

Ukrainian Defense Forces eliminate occupiers who have been stationed at Aggregate Plant in Vovchansk. VIDEO

Ukrainian defenders eliminated the Russian invaders who had been stationed at the Aggregate Plant in Vovchansk, Kharkiv region, using a ground-based drone.

According to Censor.NET, the soldiers of the Khorne Group of the 116th Separate Mechanised Brigade actually created a "perfect silent killer" from improvised means in handicraft conditions - a drone with explosives made of 200 kilograms of hydrogen with plastid, and delivered it to the address right under the enemy's nose.

Watch more: Soldiers of 30th Brigade destroy group of enemy infantry that has fallen into bunch. VIDEO

Author: 

liquidation (2352) Kharkivshchyna (1976)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 