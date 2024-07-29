Ukrainian defenders eliminated the Russian invaders who had been stationed at the Aggregate Plant in Vovchansk, Kharkiv region, using a ground-based drone.

According to Censor.NET, the soldiers of the Khorne Group of the 116th Separate Mechanised Brigade actually created a "perfect silent killer" from improvised means in handicraft conditions - a drone with explosives made of 200 kilograms of hydrogen with plastid, and delivered it to the address right under the enemy's nose.

