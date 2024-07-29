Ukrainian Defense Forces eliminate occupiers who have been stationed at Aggregate Plant in Vovchansk. VIDEO
Ukrainian defenders eliminated the Russian invaders who had been stationed at the Aggregate Plant in Vovchansk, Kharkiv region, using a ground-based drone.
According to Censor.NET, the soldiers of the Khorne Group of the 116th Separate Mechanised Brigade actually created a "perfect silent killer" from improvised means in handicraft conditions - a drone with explosives made of 200 kilograms of hydrogen with plastid, and delivered it to the address right under the enemy's nose.
