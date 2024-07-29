Soldiers of 30th Brigade destroy group of enemy infantry that has huddled. VIDEO

The aerial reconnaissance men of the 30th separate mechanized brigade eliminated an enemy infantry group.

According to Censor.NET, as added in the post under the video, the soldiers were not instructed to disperse, and even vice versa - they huddled, which made the work of our cameramen easier.

