17-year-old FSB agent who tried to burn down the TCRSS building in Vinnytsia was detained - SSU. PHOTOS

The Security Service and the National Police detained an FSB agent in Vinnytsia who was trying to burn down one of the TCRSS 's administrative buildings in the region.

How was the offender detained?

As noted, SSU counterintelligence detained the offender "in hot pursuit" after he threw a Molotov cocktail at the wall of the military registration and enlistment office and filmed the fire on his own phone.

What do you know about him?

According to the investigation, the defendant was a 17-year-old resident of Odesa, who came to the attention of the FSB in the spring of this year because he was looking for quick money on the Internet.

On one of these websites, the young man posted his CV, which was responded to by a representative of the Russian secret service.

In return for money, he offered the Odesa resident to set fire to military infrastructure and vehicles of Ukrainian defenders.

"After "test" tasks in the form of photographic recording of the locations of the Defence Forces in the port city, the occupiers "sent" their accomplice to Vinnytsia region. There, the saboteur was supposed to set fire to the building of the shopping center. After this task, the saboteur was to continue a series of arsons on the territory of Zhytomyr," the statement said.

However, as noted, the Security Service foiled the enemy's plans.

What was found on the offender during the search?

During the searches, the SSU seized a homemade incendiary mixture and a mobile phone, which he used to film the crime and communicate with the aggressor.

Based on the collected evidence, the SSU investigators served the detainee a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Art. 113 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (sabotage committed under martial law).

What are the threats to him?

The offender is currently in custody. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

The operation was carried out by the SSU in the Vinnytsia region jointly with the National Police under the procedural supervision of the Regional Prosecutor's Office.