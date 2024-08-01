Enemy attacked Kupyansk and Izium, man was killed and woman was wounded. PHOTO

In Kharkiv region, two people were killed and three others were wounded in Russian shelling over the past day.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military District Administration, Oleg Syniehubov.

Today, on 1 August, at 5:13 a.m. in Novoosynove village of Kupyansk district, a garage, a car and 2 private houses were damaged as a result of the shelling. A man died, his identity is being established.

At 00:15, a woman aged 58 was injured in Izium as a result of an "Iskander-M" missile attack.

Yesterday, on 31 July, at 16:54, a private house and an outbuilding were damaged in the village of Shevchenkove, Kupyansk district, as a result of shelling by the militants. A 55-year-old man was injured.

At 16:39 a private house was damaged in the village of Pidseredne, Kupyansk district, as a result of shelling.

At 12:04 outside the village of Velykyi Burluk, Kupyansk district, grass burned over an area of 1.5 hectares as a result of shelling.

At 11:00 in the village of Horiane, Kupyansk district, as a result of shelling by the GAB, the roofs and window glazing of 6 private houses were damaged. A 38-year-old woman died. A 10-year-old boy was injured.





At 10:20 in the village of Velykyi Burluk. A private house was burning as a result of the shelling.

