Leader of gang that set fire to TCR vehicles ordered from Russia was detained in Khmelnytskyi region - SSU. PHOTO

The leader of a gang that set fire to official vehicles of the Defence Forces on the orders of the Russian Federation was detained in Khmelnytskyi.

Thus, a local resident himself contacted the occupiers to establish cooperation with them in exchange for money. To do so, he posted his "resume" on the darknet, where he offered "services" in setting fire to TCR vehicles.

"A representative of the Russian Federation responded to the defendant's 'ad' and gave him a task to destroy military vehicles in Khmelnytskyi. The young man recruited several other residents of the region to commit the crimes. The defendants set fire to two vehicles of the local military enlistment office using Molotov cocktails. The attackers filmed the fire with their own phones to send a "report" to the occupiers," the statement said.

The organiser was later detained in hot pursuit.

During the searches, the SSU seized mobile phones and SIM cards used by the offender to communicate with Russia.

He has been served a notice of suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

ч. 1, Art. 14, Art. 114-1 (preparation for a criminal offence, obstruction of the lawful activities of the AFU);

ч. 2 of Art. 194 (intentional destruction or damage to property committed by arson, explosion or other generally dangerous means).

The man is in custody, the issue of additional qualification of his criminal actions is being decided. The investigation is also ongoing to bring his accomplices to justice. They face up to 10 years in prison.

