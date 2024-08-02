He burned 10 "military" cars and damaged 3 more - serial arsonist sentenced to 8 years in prison in Kyiv. PHOTOS

An offender who set fire to 13 vehicles of military personnel last year will spend eight years behind bars.

This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, Censor.NET reports.

Following the public prosecution, prosecutors of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office found the man guilty of destroying cars by arson (Article 194(2), Article 15(2), Article 194(2) of the Criminal Code).

He was sentenced to 8 years in prison.







"The prosecutor proved in court that from September 2022 to August 2023, a man set fire to 10 cars used by the Armed Forces of Ukraine or that had the symbols of armed groups in the territory of the Forest area in the capital. To do this, he used improvised incendiary devices with a timer," the report says.

The convict tried to set fire to 3 more cars, but failed. The arsonist also damaged the cars that were parked nearby.

"The man decided which cars to set on fire himself, riding a bicycle. He acted on his own initiative, motivated by his hatred of the military and anyone who defends Ukraine or helps the army. The Kyiv resident was unemployed, lived with his parents and spent a lot of time on the Internet," the statement said.







The offender was detained during his last attempt to put incendiary mixture on the car's wheel. He was carrying another improvised device to set fire to the car.

The man is currently in custody.

As of August 2024, the National Police, together with the SSU, had solved 59 cases of arson attacks on military vehicles and convicted 68 people of these crimes.