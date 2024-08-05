ENG
Tractor explodes on grenade in Kyiv region - National Police. PHOTO

In the Kyiv region, agricultural machinery was recently blown up by an unknown explosive device on the territory of the Baryshiv community.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the regional police.

At the scene, law enforcement officers found that the tractor driver, while mowing the grass, had hit a fragmentation hand grenade, which exploded. Explosive experts also seized a part of the body of an RGO fragmentation defensive hand grenade from the scene. Fortunately, the man was not injured, but the tractor sustained mechanical damage.

Criminal proceedings were opened under Article 196 (1) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

