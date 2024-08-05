Russians attacked Nikopol district more than 10 times during day: 1 person wounded. PHOTOS

On 5 August, Russian troops attacked Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region more than 10 times with kamikaze drones and artillery.

According to Censor.NET, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA, Serhii Lysak, wrote about this in his telegram channel.

According to him, a 76-year-old man was injured as a result of shelling in Nikopol. He will be treated on an outpatient basis. A private house and an outbuilding were damaged.

In addition, Marhanets and Pokrov communities were attacked.

Earlier it was reported that over the past day, Russian occupation forces fired 21 times on the territory of Donetsk region, killing 1 person and wounding 3.

Read more: Fierce fighting continues near Nevske and Makiivka, it is extremely dangerous to stay in frontline villages of Luhansk region - RMA



