Fierce fighting continues near Nevske and Makiivka, it is extremely dangerous to stay in frontline villages of Luhansk region - RMA

Fighting continues in the Luhansk region near Nevske and Makiivka, but despite the danger in the frontline villages, people are in no hurry to agree to evacuate.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration Artem Lysohor.

"Fierce fighting is taking place near Nevske and Makiivka. All enemy attacks have been repelled so far, but it is extremely dangerous to stay in the frontline villages of Luhansk Oblast. We are once again working with the population to evacuate. Despite the fact that the settlements are under constant enemy fire, people do not agree quickly," the statement said.

The head of the RMA also noted that in addition to Nevske and Makiivka, the invaders attacked Stelmakhivka yesterday.

Russia launched two attacks on Makiivka with multiple rocket launchers. Two villages in the Krasnorechenska community were hit with artillery and 76 drones were used.

It is noted that in the town of Pryvillia, near Lysychansk, about 300 civilians out of 7,000 who lived there before the full-scale invasion remained.

"For more than two years now, they have been waiting for the restoration of communications promised by the Russians. The only civilisation they have is water, which is periodically delivered. It's up to those who have enough," added Lysohor.

Earlier, it was reported that in the so-called "LPR", Russians illegally appropriated 514 residential premises of Ukrainians who had evacuated outside the occupied territory.