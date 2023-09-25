Residents of occupied Luhansk region are prohibited from using mobile communications, and are threatened with "down to basement" for talking on phone

On the high-rise buildings of the front-line cities of Luhansk region, from the roofs of which it was previously possible to catch a cover for communication, the occupiers hung a warning that for a telephone conversation there is a risk of going "to the basement"

This was announced by the head of the Luhansk RMA, Artem Lysohor, Censor.NET informs.

"The occupying 'power' promised residents of the front-line cities that they would turn on mobile communications after the so-called first elections were over. However, after how many months or years - they did not specify," Lysohor said.

At present, high-rise buildings, from the roofs of which it was possible to catch the coating, are posted warnings that if you talk on the phone in this area, there is a risk of falling into the basement.

In addition, in occupied Lysychansk, locals are preparing for the second winter in their lives without centralized heating. Trees are cut down in the middle of the city - this is how firewood is harvested.