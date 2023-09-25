ENG
Explosion rang out in occupied Sorokyne in Luhansk region. VIDEO

Explosions occurred in the occupied Luhansk region in the town of Sorokyne.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the occupation Telegram channels.

Explosions are heard at the ammunition depots at the "Yunost" plant.

WARNING! Profanity!

