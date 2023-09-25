Explosion rang out in occupied Sorokyne in Luhansk region. VIDEO
Explosions occurred in the occupied Luhansk region in the town of Sorokyne.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the occupation Telegram channels.
Explosions are heard at the ammunition depots at the "Yunost" plant.
WARNING! Profanity!
