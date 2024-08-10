Russian troops shelled three districts in the Nikopol region: 2 people were injured, house was damaged. PHOTO

From the evening until the morning of 10 August 2024, the aggressor continued to attack the Nikopol district of the Dnipro region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Dnipro Regional Military Administration.

As noted, the occupiers sent kamikaze drones and heavy artillery to the district center, Chervonohryhorivka, and Myrove districts.

Two people were injured and an apartment building was damaged. A fire broke out.

See more: Occupiers shell Nikopol district more than 30 times during day: 1 person killed, 1 wounded. PHOTOS

There were no arrivals in the rest of the region.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that on 9 August, Russian troops launched kamikaze drones in the Nikopol district of Dnipro region and shelled the area with artillery.