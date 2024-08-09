ENG
Russians shell Nikopol district with kamikaze drones and artillery: woman is injured, several buildings are damaged. PHOTOS

On 9 August, Russian troops launched kamikaze drones in the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region and shelled the area with artillery.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA, Serhii Lysak.

"The Myrove and Pokrov communities in the Nikopol district and the district centre itself were under enemy attack throughout the day. The aggressor terrorised with artillery and kamikaze drones," Lysak wrote.

A 50-year-old woman was injured. She will recover from her experience at home.

A fire broke out and was extinguished by rescuers.

As noted, industrial and communal enterprises, a hospital, a sports school were damaged. Three apartment buildings and four private houses were damaged. A gas pipeline and a power line were also damaged.

