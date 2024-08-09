Woman is wounded as result of shelling in Zelenivka by occupiers. PHOTOS

A person was wounded in Zelenivka in the Kherson municipal community of the Kherson district of Kherson region due to hostile shelling.

This was announced by the head of the Kherson MMA Roman Mrochko, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the Russians attacked Zelenivka from the temporarily occupied left bank after 2 p.m.

As a result of the shelling, a 77-year-old woman was injured, who was in her own yard at the time of the Russian attack.

She was taken to a Kherson hospital with explosive and closed head injuries, contusion and shrapnel wounds.



The head of the MMA also posted a photo of the consequences of the enemy shelling.

