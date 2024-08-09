About 50 people were in shopping center in Kostiantynivka at time of strike - RMA head Filashkin

At the time of the attack on the supermarket in Kostiantynivka, there were about 50 people there.

This was reported by the head of the regional military administration Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"This is the city center. And in addition to the Ecomarket, a number of other nearby kiosks were completely burned down. There were about 50 people in the shopping center," Filashkin said on the air of the national telethon.

According to the head of the RMA, the search and rescue operation is ongoing.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that ruscists attacked Kostiantynivka: a supermarket is on fire. As of 2 p.m., it is reported about 10 dead and 35 wounded.