Ruscists strike at supermarket in Kostiantynivka: 14 dead and 43 wounded (updated). VIDEO&PHOTOS

Today, on 9 August 2024, Russian troops shelled the town of Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region, and a fire broke out on the spot. It is known about 14 dead and 43 wounded.

According to Censor.NET, the information about the attack on the city was confirmed by Suspilne Donbas, the head of the CMA, Serhii Horbunov.

Subsequently, the head of the OP, Andrii Yermak, published a photo of the aftermath of the attack on Kostiantynivka.

According to Vadym Filashkin, the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, at least 7 people were wounded in the shelling of Kostyantynivka.

"Russians fired at the city with cannon artillery and hit a supermarket. This is another targeted attack on a crowded place, another act of terror by the Russians. One of the wounded is in serious condition and is being provided with the necessary medical care. Police, rescuers, medics and all responsible services are working at the scene. We are establishing the final consequences of the shelling," said the head of the region.







Updated information

According to the RMA, as of 12:40 a.m. on 9 August, the strike on the town left 2 dead and 17 wounded.

"This is the latest information on the attack on Kostiantynivka. The search and rescue operation at the crime scene is ongoing," Filashkin said.

Later, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the number of dead and wounded had increased after Russian troops attacked a supermarket in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region. Currently, there are 4 dead and 24 wounded.

As of 13:48, the head of the RMA said that the death toll had risen to 9.

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said that 45 people were injured in the shelling - 35 wounded and 10 killed. A fire in a 1,000 sq m shopping centre was extinguished.

Residential buildings, shops and more than a dozen cars were also damaged.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, as of 3 p.m., 11 people were killed and 37 wounded.

"Preliminary, the enemy fired an X-38 missile. There were many people nearby at the time of the attack. At least four private houses, a shopping center, a post office, shops, a car wash and cars were damaged. All relevant services are working at the scene. Full information about the victims and the damage is being established," the statement said.

UPDATE: At 5:01 p.m., the Ministry of Internal Affairs wrote that the death toll in Kostyantynivka has risen to 12. 44 people are also reported to be wounded. The necessary services continue to work on the spot.

UPDATE: The Office of the Prosecutor General reported that at least 14 people were killed and 43 wounded in the shelling of Kostiantynivka.