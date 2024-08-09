Zelenskyy on Russian strike on supermarket in Kostiantynivka: 9 killed, 26 wounded. People are under rubble (updated). VIDEO

The number of dead and wounded has increased after Russian troops attacked a supermarket in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region.

This was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Censor.NET reports.

"Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region. Russian terrorists strike at an ordinary supermarket and post office. People are under the rubble. A rescue operation is underway and everything will be done to save people," he said.

According to Zelenskyy, four people have been reported dead so far. At least 24 people were injured.

"Russia will be responsible for this terror, and we will do everything to ensure that the world continues to stand with Ukraine, support our defence and save the lives of our people," the Head of State noted.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that ruscists attacked Kostiantynivka: a supermarket is on fire.

Updated information

As of 1:48 p.m., the head of the RMA reported that the death toll had risen to 9.

As of 2:00 p.m., according to the RMA, 9 people were killed and 26 wounded in the attack on Kostyantynivka.

"It has been established that the enemy launched an air strike on the town with an X-38 missile and hit a supermarket. According to preliminary estimates, in addition to this supermarket, 4 private houses, 9 shops, a car wash, Nova Poshta, trade pavilions and 12 cars were damaged. Authorities, police, rescuers, and medics continue to work at the scene of the crime," Filashkin said.