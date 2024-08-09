Day in Donetsk region: 4 killed and 12 wounded, private houses, multi-storey buildings, administrative buildings, enterprises and infrastructure damaged. PHOTOS

Over the past day, on 8 August, the occupants killed four people in Donetsk region and wounded 12 others. Volnovakha, Pokrovsk, Kramatorsk and Bakhmut districts were under attack.

This was stated by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military District Administration Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.

Volnovakha district

An outbuilding was damaged in Novoukrainka, Vuhledar community.

Pokrovskyi district

In the Kurakhivska community , 3 houses in Veselyi Hai and an enterprise in Hirnyk were damaged. In Selydove, 2 people were killed and 11 injured, 20 multi-storey buildings, 6 administrative buildings and 3 enterprises were damaged.

Kramatorsk district

In Lyman, 5 buildings were damaged. In Kostiantynivka, 2 people died, 10 multi-storey buildings and a private house, an administrative building and 3 enterprises, a non-residential building and an infrastructure facility, 19 cars were damaged; in Viroliubivka, 3 buildings were damaged. In Illinivska TG 10 objects were damaged: 7 in Zoria and 3 in Kleban-Byk.

Bakhmut district

A person was injured and a building was damaged in New York. In Chasovoyarsk TG, 13 houses and 2 industrial buildings were damaged. A non-residential building was damaged in Siversk.

According to Filashkin, in total, Russians fired 14 times at localities in Donetsk region over the past day. 617 people were evacuated from the frontline, including 253 children.

As a reminder, on the evening of 8 August , Russians dropped a bomb on Selydove in Donetsk Oblast. The strike wounded 11 people, including a child born in 2019.