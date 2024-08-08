As result of shelling of Selydove in Donetsk region, 2 people were killed and 11 others wounded, including child (updated)
In the evening of 8 August, Russians dropped an air bomb on Selydove, Donetsk region.
This was reported by the head of the Donetsk RMA Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.
The shelling killed 2 people and wounded 7.
"This is the second such deadly attack on civilians in a day - let me remind you that in the morning, Russians killed two people in Kostiantynivka. The enemy's cruelty and cunning should not be underestimated! Take care of yourself! Evacuate!" - Filashkin urged.
Later, the head of the RMA said that the number of wounded had increased to 11. Among them is a child born in 2019.
As previously reported, on the morning of 8 August 2024, Russian troops attacked the private sector in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region.
