Russians hit industrial zone of Kurakhove district of Donetsk region, fire broke out. PHOTOS

The Russian occupiers attacked the Kurakhove community at night, resulting in a fire.

This was announced by the head of the Kurakhove CMA Roman Padun, Censor.NET reports.

"Today, after midnight, Veselyi Hai village was shelled with cannon artillery, 3 private houses were damaged, electricity networks...

Later, the enemy shelled the town of Hirnyk with cannon artillery. The industrial zone of the town was hit. The shelling caused a fire," the statement said.

No one was injured or killed in action.

