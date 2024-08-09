Russians hit industrial zone of Kurakhove district of Donetsk region, fire broke out. PHOTOS
The Russian occupiers attacked the Kurakhove community at night, resulting in a fire.
This was announced by the head of the Kurakhove CMA Roman Padun, Censor.NET reports.
"Today, after midnight, Veselyi Hai village was shelled with cannon artillery, 3 private houses were damaged, electricity networks...
Later, the enemy shelled the town of Hirnyk with cannon artillery. The industrial zone of the town was hit. The shelling caused a fire," the statement said.
No one was injured or killed in action.
