Russian occupation forces continue active hostilities in eastern Ukraine, attempting to break through the defences of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by DeepState analysts.

According to intelligence reports, on 7 August, terrorists captured Serhiivka and advanced near Pereyizne, Vodiane, Novoselivka Persha, Tymofiivka, Lysychne, Hrodivka, Novozhelanne, in Zhelanne and Ivanivka.

At the same time, the Ukrainian Defence Forces drove back the enemy in the village of New York, Donetsk region.

"Let's not forget that the war continues in eastern Ukraine. Kursk will remain in silence for the time being. Please be patient. At the earliest opportunity, we will restore the approximate chronology of the breakthrough of the enemy defence. You will be very impressed," the OSINT analysts added.

