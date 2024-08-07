Enemy is concentrating its efforts near Ivanivka and Zhelanne in Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

During the past day, August 6, 2024, 136 combat clashes were recorded at the front. The hottest situation remains in the Pokrovsky direction.

Strikes on the territory of Ukraine

According to detailed information, yesterday the enemy launched two missile strikes against the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas using three missiles, as well as 73 airstrikes, dropping 97 anti-aircraft missiles. In addition, he carried out more than 4,900 attacks, 79 of them from rocket salvo systems.

The aggressor carried out airstrikes in the areas of populated areas, in particular, Velyka Rybytsia, Basivka, Pysarivka, Kiyanytsia, Bilovody, Khrapivshchyna, Yunakivka of the Sumy region; Vovchansk, Hlyboke, Petropavlivka, Vovchanski Khutory, Borova of the Kharkiv region; Toretsk, Katerynivka, Kleban-Byk, Druzhba, Oleksandropil, Novohrodivka, Mykolaivka, Zhuravka, Mykhailivka, Skuchne, Orlivka, Yasnobrodivka, Novodonetske, Vodiane, Pavlivka, Novy Komar, Urozhayne of the Donetsk region; Zaliznychne of the Zaporizhzhia region.

Hit the enemy

Yesterday, the aviation and missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces carried out 25 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel and anti-aircraft defenses of the enemy and also hit four control points, two anti-aircraft vehicles, four artillery vehicles, and a warehouse of FL.

It is recalled that in general, the losses of the Russian invaders of the past era amounted to 1,230 people. Our soldiers also destroyed eight tanks, 29 armored combat vehicles, 67 artillery systems, 54 operational-tactical UAVs, a cruise missile, 78 vehicles, and 21 units of special equipment.

The situation in the Kharkiv region

Nine battles were fought in the Kharkiv direction. The defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Lyptsi, Tykhi, and Vovchansk.

It is also noted that six combat clashes took place in the Kupyansk direction, in particular, near Synkivka, Kolisnikivka, Hlushkivka, and Novoosynovo.

The situation in the East

According to the General Staff, the enemy attacked 19 times near Makiivka, Nevsky, Terny, Torsky, and Serebryanske forests in the Lyman direction.

There were 21 combat clashes in the Seversky direction. Ukrainian defenders repelled the assaults of the Russian invaders near Bilogorivka, Verkhnyokamyanske, Ivano-Dariivka, Vyimka, Pereizne, and Spirne.

In addition, as noted, 10 battles were fought in the Kramatorsk direction, particularly in the Chasiv Yar and Ivanivsky areas.

As the General Staff informs, the Russians attacked 18 times in the direction of Toretsk near North, Toretsk, and New York.

"In the Pokrovsky direction, our defenders repelled 42 enemy assaults in the areas of the settlements of Vozdvizhenka, Novooleksandrivka, Zhelanne, Kalynovka, Oleksandrivka, Vesele, Ivanivka, Kalynovka, Skuchne, Yasnobrodivka, Karlivka, Panteleimonivka, Novozhelanne and Mezhov.

The greatest concentration of attacks was near Ivanivka and Zhelany," the report says.

In the Kurakhiv direction, the Defense Forces stopped eight attacks near Krasnohorivka and Kostyantynivka, where the enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops.

The situation in the South

In the Vremivka direction, Russian troops stormed the positions of Ukrainian units near Vodiane.

In the Prydniprovske direction, two hostile offensive actions of the enemy were unsuccessful.

The situation in the Huliaypillia and Orihiv directions has not changed much.

The situation in the North

The General Staff noted that no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

On the border with the Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy maintains a military presence, carries out mortar and artillery attacks on populated areas from the territory of the Russian Federation, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border of Ukraine.

At the same time, our soldiers continue to actively inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying forces, exhausting the enemy along the entire line of battle.