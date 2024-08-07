Occupants attacked Ukrainian troops 14 times near Toretsk, New York and Pivnichne - General Staff

A total of 107 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day. Ukrainian defenders continue to resolutely repel the enemy's attempts to advance into the depths of our territory, inflicting effective fire damage. The enemy is advancing most actively in the Pokrovsk direction.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the General Staff's Facebook page.

Russian shelling of Ukraine

The Russian invaders launched two missile strikes on the territory of Ukraine with three missiles and 53 air strikes, dropping 67 KABs. In addition, they engaged 557 kamikaze drones and fired over 3,400 times at Ukrainian troop positions and populated areas.

Situation in Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy attacked the defensive lines of our troops eight times near Lyptsi, Tykhe and Vovchansk. Five attacks were stopped, three are still ongoing.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy conducted two offensives near Synkivka and Kolesnykivka, where one battle is currently underway.

See more: Rotation of IAEA mission personnel took place at occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP. PHOTO

Hostilities in the East

In the Lyman sector, Russian invaders attacked Ukrainian positions near Terny, Nevske, Makiivka, Torske and Serebryanskyi forest over the last day. Our defenders repelled 15 attacks, two more are ongoing.

In the Siverskyi sector, Ukrainian defenders stopped all 16 enemy attacks in the areas of Bilohorivka, Ivan-Daryivka, Verkhniokamianske and Pereizne during combat engagements.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy carried out seven offensives near Ivanivske and Chasiv Yar. Ukrainian defence forces repelled five attacks and two more are ongoing.

In the Toretsk sector, Russians attacked Ukrainian troops 14 times near Toretsk, New York and Pivnichne. Thirteen combat engagements were completed and one is ongoing.

Read more: AFU General Staff: 85 combat engagements took place on frontline since beginning of day, invaders increase number of attacks in Toretsk direction

Since the beginning of the day, 31 attacks have taken place in the Pokrovsk sector near the localities of Oleksandrivka, Vozdvyzhenka, Novooleksandrivka, Kalynove, Vesele, Ivanivka, Zhelanne, Komyshivka, Skuchne, Yasnobrodivka and Karlivka. Defence forces repelled 25 attacks, six are still ongoing.

According to the updated information, 235 occupants were neutralised in this sector today, 101 of them were irretrievably wounded. Seven dugouts, 10 UAVs of various types and four vehicles were also destroyed. In addition, a ground drone, nine artillery systems and four vehicles were damaged.

In the Kurakhove sector, the enemy attacked our positions seven times near Krasnohorivka and Kostiantynivka. As a result of the clashes, he was defeated.

See more: Enemy attacked Toretsk last week with 1402 FPV drones, dropping 118 guided bombs - 32nd SMB. PHOTOS

Situation in the South

In the Vremivsk sector, the enemy made an offensive towards Vodiane. The attack is still ongoing. The situation is under control of Ukrainian defenders.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, both enemy assaults on the positions of our units were unsuccessful.

In other sectors, the situation has not changed much.

Today, it is worth noting the soldiers of the 59th separate motorised infantry brigade named after Yakiv Handziuk, who are steadfastly holding their positions and effectively destroying the enemy.

Read more: No changes in Kharkiv direction. Enemy strengthens advanced positions with assault groups in Hlyboke area, - OTG "Kharkiv"