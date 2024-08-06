Enemy attacked Toretsk last week with 1402 FPV drones, dropping 118 guided bombs - 32nd SMB. PHOTOS

Last week, soldiers of the 32nd separate mechanised brigade repelled 79 enemy attacks near Toretsk.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the brigade's press service.

"The enemy has used artillery and drone drops against our soldiers 1883 times, but Ukrainians are steadfast. Over the past seven days, 118 KABs have flown into the city, destroying high-rise buildings and leaving metres-long craters in the multi-layered asphalt pavement. It is difficult to approach the buildings on fire," the statement said.

Toretsk experiences massive attacks with guided aerial bombs every day. Most of those who live in high-rise buildings have moved to basements. But there are some locals who are guarding their apartments to the end

"The SES units cannot get to Toretsk because the roads are being shelled by Russian artillery, and enemy kamikaze drones are very active. Over the past week, 1402 Russian FPVs hit the city," the brigade added.

The military noted that fighting is taking place on the outskirts of Toretsk. The enemy has a numerical advantage in manpower and equipment. However, Ukrainian defenders are fighting back.

Read more: Toretsk is under control of Ukrainian Armed Forces, Russian troops have not entered city - CMA







