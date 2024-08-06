Rotation of IAEA mission personnel took place at occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP. PHOTO
The staff of the International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) permanent monitoring mission has undergone a regular rotation at the enemy-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.
Thanks to the actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from the OSGT Tavria - in particular, one of the units that ensured the ceasefire and demining - the rotation generally went without provocation.
On the route of the IAEA mission, sappers found and defused two explosive devices.
As a reminder, the IAEA's permanent mission has been operating at the temporarily occupied ZNPP since September 2012.
