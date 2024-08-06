ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10447 visitors online
News Photo War
1 561 1

Rotation of IAEA mission personnel took place at occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP. PHOTO

The staff of the International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) permanent monitoring mission has undergone a regular rotation at the enemy-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

ротація місії МАГАТЕ на ЗАЕС

Thanks to the actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from the OSGT Tavria - in particular, one of the units that ensured the ceasefire and demining - the rotation generally went without provocation.

ротація місії МАГАТЕ на ЗАЕС

On the route of the IAEA mission, sappers found and defused two explosive devices.

ротація місії МАГАТЕ на ЗАЕС

As a reminder, the IAEA's permanent mission has been operating at the temporarily occupied ZNPP since September 2012.

Read more: IAEA records decrease in water level in ZNPP cooling pond

Author: 

Armed Forces HQ (4020) IAEA (229) Zaporizhia NPP (457)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 