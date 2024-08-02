IAEA records decrease in water level in ZNPP cooling pond

The water level in the cooling pond of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant temporarily occupied by Russians is constantly decreasing.

This is stated in the IAEA report published on August 2, Censor.NET reports.

In recent weeks, IAEA inspectors have observed a decrease in the water level in the ZNPP cooling pond. The IAEA noted that if this situation continues, it will soon be problematic to pump out water from there.

In addition, maintaining the water level in the pond is complicated by the hot summer weather.

"The decrease in the water level in the ZNPP cooling pond remains a potential source of concern. We will continue to closely monitor the situation at the site to ensure that sufficient cooling water is available at all times to meet the needs of the plant," said IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi.

